HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

