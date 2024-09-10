Head to Head Contrast: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold 15.67% 5.82% 4.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $1.01 billion 3.26 $104.63 million $0.57 28.16

Analyst Recommendations

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group



Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Eldorado Gold



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

