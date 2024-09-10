HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.01% of HealthStream worth $17,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.47 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.15.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

