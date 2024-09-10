Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,016 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Hecla Mining worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HL opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

