Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.45

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €95.45 ($104.89) and traded as low as €90.70 ($99.67). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €90.86 ($99.85), with a volume of 356,839 shares traded.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.45. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

