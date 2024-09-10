Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Down 4.8%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 2,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.62.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.

