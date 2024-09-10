Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

