Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Herbalife Stock Down 9.4 %

HLF stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $686.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

