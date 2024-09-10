Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 280.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 114.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 151.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

