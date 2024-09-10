Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.