Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.99

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.63. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1,639 shares changing hands.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

In related news, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $46,968.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

