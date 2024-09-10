Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

