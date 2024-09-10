Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider John White Buys 14,400 Shares

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider John White purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.47 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,968.00 ($33,312.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Hotel Property Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

