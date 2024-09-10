Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,946,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,709,000 after acquiring an additional 119,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.