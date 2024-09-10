HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Position Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in HSBC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

