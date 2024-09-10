HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $657.89

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.89 ($8.60) and traded as high as GBX 667.30 ($8.73). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 661.10 ($8.65), with a volume of 14,012,217 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.38) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 800 ($10.46).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC
HSBC Stock Performance
HSBC Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.