HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $657.89

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.89 ($8.60) and traded as high as GBX 667.30 ($8.73). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 661.10 ($8.65), with a volume of 14,012,217 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.38) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 800 ($10.46).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 662.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 657.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

