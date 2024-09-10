Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,481.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,439 shares of company stock worth $4,512,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 247,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $9,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 96,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.