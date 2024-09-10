ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $159.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get ICF International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $161.80 on Friday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $405,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,766 shares of company stock worth $1,444,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.