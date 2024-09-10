Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $21,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.