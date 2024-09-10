Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMVT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,673.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

