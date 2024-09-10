Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Down 20.0 %

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.