Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Down 20.0 %
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Impac Mortgage
