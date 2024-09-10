Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $32.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

INFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

INFA stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Informatica has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Informatica’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

