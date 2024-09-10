Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Release Earnings on Thursday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.