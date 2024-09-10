Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys C$67,200.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Sime Armoyan bought 800 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan purchased 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$18.33 on Tuesday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$680.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

