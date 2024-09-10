Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total value of C$1,107,420.50.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total value of C$1,092,546.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Richard Dufresne sold 2,700 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.89, for a total value of C$591,000.03.

WN opened at C$221.71 on Tuesday. George Weston Limited has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$224.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$212.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$195.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

