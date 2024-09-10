Insmed’s (INSM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

