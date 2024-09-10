Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) vs. ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Head to Head Comparison

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASE Technology and Intchains Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Intchains Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.45%. Given Intchains Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than ASE Technology.

This table compares ASE Technology and Intchains Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.08 $1.16 billion $0.46 19.91 Intchains Group $11.58 million 34.84 -$3.78 million ($0.10) -67.30

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.38% 9.90% 4.59% Intchains Group 12.96% 2.57% 2.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Intchains Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

