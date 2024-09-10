Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Tania Secor Sells 6,643 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tania Secor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 35.0% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

