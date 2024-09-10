International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

