International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
