Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $626.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.08.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,308 shares of company stock worth $25,070,676 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

