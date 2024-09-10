Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 950,861 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,984,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,445,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

