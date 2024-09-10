IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

