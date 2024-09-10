Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $452.58

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.58 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 444 ($5.81). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 462 ($6.04), with a volume of 4,818 shares trading hands.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Irish Continental Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Irish Continental Group’s payout ratio is 4,193.55%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

