Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

