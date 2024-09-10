iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,176,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.