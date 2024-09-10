iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.