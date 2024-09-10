iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2,283.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

