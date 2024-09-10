iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

