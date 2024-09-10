iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.73. 17,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.