iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

