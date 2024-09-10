iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,171,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

