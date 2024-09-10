iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

