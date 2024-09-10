iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMLF. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,892,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.