iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 297.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,255 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

