Ispire Technology (ISPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ISPR opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.85. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

