Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jabil by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 594,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.