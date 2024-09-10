Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

