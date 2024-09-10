Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

