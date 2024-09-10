Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,745,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193,367 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,281,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

